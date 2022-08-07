OMG! A fan slams the surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, complains to Indian Broadcasting Foundation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a television show that airs on Star Plus featuring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles

 

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is showing the surrogacy track where Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) volunteered to become the surrogate mother of Sai's (Ayesha Singh) baby. But Sai was not keen. Later, Pakhi forcefully tried to get the baby by tricking Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai.

HEARTWARMING! Sai accepts Paakhi as her surrogate in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

While such drama is common in Indian serials, fans are hating how a theme as serious as surrogacy has been demeaned in this manner. They had been complaining on social media for a long time, but the makers did not pay any heed. Now, news is floating that a fan has sent a written complaint to the Indian Broadcasting Foundation saying that the content on Ghum around surrogacy is misleading and illegal.

PATHETIC! Paakhi tries to come close to Virat, Sai gives a befitting response to her in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Anger had been building up amongst fans since a while now. The devar and bhabhi romance had left people fuming. In the past, some issues like Virat neglecting his duty as an IPS officer also got flak. Take a look at the reactions...

“I think the production put the article out purposely so that the show gets trp”, commented one user. “@StarPlus 8.00 timeslot koyi achii show ko dhedho #Gumganja toh gaya..... @ColorsTV ekta mam ki bahut shows air hone wala haii..... Position bachana hai toh dimak lagaoo...#Ayeshasingh will be our priority 4 sure... Jaldhi se ye kachra end hooo so she could look 4 new one...”, commented another user.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
