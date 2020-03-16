Omg! Fanaa Agastya aka Zain Imam back in form, Check out his grand entry

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In the current series of episodes, we have seen Zain aka Agastya losing his memories and all the high voltage drama revolving around the same. Likewise, it seems that he is coming back in the form being Agastya. Take a look at the video to see his grand entry.

Meanwhile, in the show, Yug tries to take the ball from Agastay but he won’t be willing to give it. He informs Meera that the remote isn’t working and as Yug and Meera fight to take the remote, it falls from their hands and breaks.

Bulbul notices that the timer is on and she has only 2 minutes to save Agastya so she gets in action mode. She distracts Agastya with another toy. Bulbul takes the ball and runs out to throw the bomb; saving not just Agastya but the rest of the family members from the blast too.

