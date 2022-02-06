OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthaya's new look after being Heartbroken will Shock you!

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is quite a known personality in the Television world and rose to fame with his portrayal of Yuvraj Luthra in Tashan-E-Ishq, Neil Khanna in Naamkarann, and Kabir Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Zain currently stars as Agasthaya on Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan a billionaire who is in love with Paakhi his best friend but is secretly obsessed with her.

The show has gained a lot of attention, and the actors are working around the clock to give it their all. Celebrities find time for themselves despite grueling hours and relentless promotion.

People knew of the basic idea that Agasthya will be in love with Pakhi but she will be interested in someone else and that is Ishaan Tandon. We recently saw that Agasthaya was heartbroken over Paakhi and Ishaan's bonding.

Zain on the show is seen as this Suave guy on the show so fans were shocked to see this very new avatar of Zain where he has done the joker look, now whether it looks is to keep an eye on Paakhi but fans are loving this new zain look, check to out :

Sadly on the show, Agasthaya is heartbroken because as he was going to propose to Paakhi and confess his love for her, She introduces him to Ishaan and Agasthaya's heartbreaks.

Wil Agasthaya let Paakhi go with Ishaan or are things going to get dangerous?

