OMG! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Ishaan turns negative, plots his revenge on Agasthya and Paakhi

MUMBAI: Thanks to its intriguing and thrilling plot, Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, in the show, which also features Akshit Sukhija.

Fans were surprised by Reem's chemistry with Akshit after recent episodes, despite the fact that there has been a lot of talk about Zain and Reem's chemistry since the trailer was released.

Akshit He plays Ishaan Tandon on the show, who runs into Pakhi and finds her locked in a treasure chest. Ishaan and Pakhi have begun to fall in love, which grieves Agasthaya.

Akshit is very active on social media, frequently posting behind-the-scenes photos and glimpses of in-between banter, as well as hints at upcoming show tracks.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Ishaan is arrested; Paakhi relies on Agasthaya!

Akshit who plays the role of Ishaan in the show is the love interest of Paakhi and because of that he is hated by Agasthaya, who has tried killing Ishaan and when that did not work, he has tried getting Ishaan arrested.

So, is this time for Ishaan to Plot his revenge, Not Exactly danger but in a fun way, in a behind the scenes video from their creative, Akshit is seen photobombing or video bombing to be exact in between Reem and Zains’s shot and it is hilarious, he is seen mimicking Reem’s Antics.

Meanwhile, on the show, Agasthaya has become very Paranoid about Paakhi and we find out that his obsession started in childhood only.

On Ishaan and Paakhi's date, Agasthaya is trying different things to get Paakhi to get angry with Ishaan.

He gets a waiter to spill the drink, Agasthaya is waiting for Yug his right-hand guy to do the other tricks and ruin their date.

That is when Ishaan and Paakhi are interrupted by the girl. and a police officer enters and arrests Ishaan.

And Paakhi walks out in anger and She calls Agasthaya and Agasthaya is on cloud nine.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: OMG! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Paakhi and Ishaan break up? Agasthaya traps Ishaan!