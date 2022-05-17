OMG! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan to not go off – air it will stream on the OTT platform

MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan which launched on Colors a few months ago is doing pretty well and the show stars Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr, though not completely only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

There were reports doing the rounds that the show will be going off – air and the fans were disappointed to know that the show will be going off – air.

But now we have some good news for the fans of the show. The show will not go off – air but will stream on the OTT platform which is Voot.

The continuation of the serial will take place on OTT and the fans will get to see the show and their favourite show.

The makers are finalizing the date when the show will end and once that decided the date to which the show will be streaming on the digital platform.

The audience love to watch the performance of Reem and Zain and they love watching their chemistry with each other. ‘

Well, hope the fans of the show are happy to know that the show is not going off air and they would get to see the show streaming on Voot.

