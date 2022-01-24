OMG! Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Ishaan aka Akshit Sukhija catches Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh doing THIS! Details Inside

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of viewers for its intriguing and thrilling storyline. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles in the show as Agasthya and Paakhi, while Akshit Sukhija also features prominently.

On 31st January, the show is set to premiere.

In the show, Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend. A lot of audiences love Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. The fans are very curious about how fate will bring them together. Are they going to stand together for each other or against one another?

While there is an excitement about what the show will bring the audiences and fans of the actors are actually enjoying the real-life banter and bond of the actors.

Akshit Sukhija who plays Ishaan took to Instagram to share some funny behind-the-scenes with Reem Shaikh where he says that she only eats, and captioned the story, “Roz subah Uth ke Set pe aana toh Bahana hai, Apne ko to yummy khaana Khana hai”. To which Reem responded that she is a foodie.

Check out the photo:

While Akshit Sukhija plays the role of Ishaan who can be the possible love interest of Pakhi and Agasthya will have a problem with it.

Reem Shaikh who debuted as a child artist is one Star to look out for. On social media, she is one of the most admired personalities, inspiring other fashionistas. She became popular for her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani. Furthermore, fans love her for her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim.

‘Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan’ Stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh, and Akshit Sukhija and goes on Air from 31st January on Colors.

