OMG! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam finally cracked the clue, Check out

Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video we see that Zain Imam who plays the lead role in the show is playing a fun game. Wherein he has to guess the clue. His funny reaction while reading the clue is unmissable.Take a look at the video to see if he really found the clue or not.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Meera loses her calm and raises a gun towards Bulbul when Agastya comes, and this triggers his memories of Paakhi as the same incident had happened with them in the past.

Due to this he gets out of control and gets a panic attack. On seeing this, Yug tries to intervene, but Agastya starts beating him up.

