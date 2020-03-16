Omg! Fanaa's Agastya, aka Zain Imam will be seen in a new avatar, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video, we see that Zain Imam, aka Agastya is all set to come in the show to save Pakhi in an all-new avatar. Take a look at the video to what exactly will happen in the upcoming track.

Meanwhile, in the show, Pakhi comes to the judge and demands that Yug and Meera be taken in remand. Meera and Yug get shocked hearing this.

Later, in absence of Meera and Yug, Pakhi tells the judge that the story told to him by Meera is false, as Agastya wasn’t the one to shoot her. Just when she is about to reveal the truth, she receives a video on her phone that shows Agastya tied to a chair.

Will Pakhi reveal the truth?

