Omg! Is Fanaa's Pakhi and Agastya going to breakup ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video we see that Paki and Agastya are in between shooting for their upcoming track. As we know in the current track we see that they both are planning against Meera and Yug. However, fans are wondering how things will end between them. Will they unite or part ways? Take a look at this video

Meanwhile in the show, Meera arranges a pooja to bring peace to Agastya’s soul. When the pandit gives her a coconut and tells her to put it in Agastya’s room, the coconut blasts and blood splashes on her face. She begs the pandit saying that she is willing to do anything to bring peace to the house. The pandit tells her about a Tantric devi. This is actually Agastya and Pakhi’s plan and the Tantric devi is Agastya’s Daai Maa. Agastya trains her to scare Meera so that she spills the truth.

