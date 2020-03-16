Omg! Fanaa's Zain Imam has a special request for this special person, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Agastya played by Zain Iman has a special request to make to Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh, which will definitely take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

Fans are loving their rapport and are just excited to see what's going to happen to Agastya now that he has lost of his memory. Allso Pakhi's transformation into Bulbul

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that , Agastya gets so traumatized that now he starts losing his senses.

And here Meera plays her disgusting game by giving electric shocks to him and making him lose his mental balance.

Shockingly, soon Agastya will live like an 8 years old kid.

At the same time, he won’t even remember anything about Pakhi or his love for her.

Pakhi will soon come back with a new identity of Bulbul.

How will Pakhi remind Agastya of the love he once had for her?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.