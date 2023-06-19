Omg! Fans beg for a happy ending for SaiRat on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the show is headed toward a leap! Check out the best reactions here!

SaiRat has been the strong pillar on which the show is built, enriched by the storylines of the other characters, but SaiRat has remained the focus.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 15:08
Check out the best reactions here

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.  

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Demands! Bhima keeps his demand, Virat tries to find a way

In the show, while Sai and Virat have been through a rollercoaster ride and they have been through their level of hardships, fans have always rallied behind SaiRat, and since the news of leap, fans have been waiting for a SaiRat reunion, in the sense that they want to see a happy version of SaiRat for a few episodes before the leap.

Now, that the new actors for the show have been confirmed to be Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma. Fans are now sure that Neil and Ayesha’s journey on the show is coming to an end, faster than they expected.

SaiRat has been the strong pillar on which the show is built, enriched by the storylines of the other characters, but SaiRat has remained the focus. For a long time now SaiRat have not been together and fans have been desperately waiting to see them together.

Now that the chapter of SaiRat is closing, all the ardent fans of the show want is for the two to get a happy ending and that’s it. Fans have now taken to Twitter to express their desire and wish to see their favorites reunite and for that story to end on a happy note. Check out the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Fans have been taking to Twitter to express their love for the show almost every day.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai realizes her identity, decides to go daredevil

   

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 15:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Konkana Sen Sharma, Swapnil Jain to Kalki Koechlin; Talented Actors-Turned-Writers From Small Towns
MUMBAI "In the ever-evolving world of cinema, some actors have proven that their talent extends beyond the silver...
What? Sai and Virat’s exit from GHum Hai Kisikey Pyaar post leap upsets fans, twitter frezy ensues with BOYCOTT GHKKPM LEAP’! See the fan reactions here!
MUMBAI: With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Exclusive! Scoop actress Karishma Tanna says, “I would love to pick up something which is challenging and woman-centric”
MUMBAI :Karishma Tanna has become the talk of the town from the past few weeks after her show Scoop premiered on...
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up if she is QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the leap, shares how she is spending time with the team before they all exit from the show and much more
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently in the news for various reasons.We all know that the...
WOAH! Teaser of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda starrer The Archies fails to impress; netizens say, “It hardly looks Indian! Seeing no point in this creation”
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one of the most awaited films of the year, and one of the reasons is that Shah...
Recent Stories
From Small Towns
Konkana Sen Sharma, Swapnil Jain to Kalki Koechlin; Talented Actors-Turned-Writers From Small Towns
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lokit Phulwani
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim from Star Bharat's Show ‘Ajooni’ Opens Up About Celebrating His Birthday
Ashi Singh
Really! Ashi Singh shoots her last scene as Meet, writes “made tremendous and unforgettable memories….”
Vansh Sayani
EXCLUSIVE! Baalveer Returns fame Vansh Sayani to be seen in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya
Udaariyaan
Exclusive! Colors show Udaariyaan all set for a leap
Shoaib
Wow! From BMW X4 to Mercedes Benz, check out the amazing car collection of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim