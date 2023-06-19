Omg! Fans beg for a happy ending for SaiRat on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the show is headed toward a leap! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

In the show, while Sai and Virat have been through a rollercoaster ride and they have been through their level of hardships, fans have always rallied behind SaiRat, and since the news of leap, fans have been waiting for a SaiRat reunion, in the sense that they want to see a happy version of SaiRat for a few episodes before the leap.

Now, that the new actors for the show have been confirmed to be Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma. Fans are now sure that Neil and Ayesha’s journey on the show is coming to an end, faster than they expected.

SaiRat has been the strong pillar on which the show is built, enriched by the storylines of the other characters, but SaiRat has remained the focus. For a long time now SaiRat have not been together and fans have been desperately waiting to see them together.

Now that the chapter of SaiRat is closing, all the ardent fans of the show want is for the two to get a happy ending and that’s it. Fans have now taken to Twitter to express their desire and wish to see their favorites reunite and for that story to end on a happy note. Check out the reactions here:

The parallel

'Meri Patni' 'Mere Husband'



In heart, they are always each others husbad-wife and will always remain and soon reunite #sairat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/YPclCvSrwd — Rajeshwari (@TARDIS_Zephyr) June 19, 2023

Chemistry is of many kinds..it can be between two actors playing friends or siblings or even parent & child. Chemistry doesn't necessarily mean romantic but yew the chemistry that's required in romantic couple is very very rare #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat pic.twitter.com/kvBPpKyJIn — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) June 18, 2023

I don't know what future holds but I'm an optimistic person by nature & I do believe that somewhere down the line..someone will cast Neil & Ayesha together because their chemistry should be bottled & sold..they're fucking goldmine for any PH #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat pic.twitter.com/ao4SwuU41s — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) June 18, 2023



Fans have been taking to Twitter to express their love for the show almost every day.

