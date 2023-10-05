OMG! Fans call Abrar and Sargun the USP of Yeh Hai Chahatein, check out their brutally honest opinions about the leap!

Initially, fans of the show are extremely upset, and they were not really ready for another leap in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 17:43
Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' which began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, and a doctor. The story has taken many leaps since then. 

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Rudra and Preesha’s son Samrat and the ups and downs of their story. 

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra play the lead roles in the show. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shireen Mirza to be part of the show as Nitya Bajwa

The show took yet another leap but the good news is that Abrar and Sargun have still managed to be on board on the show, but there is no confirmation as to for how long because the show has taken a leap of 20 years.

And initially, fans of the show are extremely upset, and they were not really ready for another leap in the show. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have entered the show along with many other stars.

Fans of the show have expressed that they think and believe that Abrar and Sargun are the reason why people watch the show and that they are the US, which raises the question, will the show be able to manage the charm, if their story is sidelined. 

This is what fans had to say:

Well, it is being reported that Sargun and Abrar will be a part of the show for a little while before eventually saying goodbye to it but again there has been no confirmation about the same. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actor Ronik Sharma to be part of Yeh Hai Chahatein


 

YEH HAI CHAHTEIN SPOILER Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi StarPlus Preesha Rudra Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV SPOILER TellyChakkar Nayantara Revati Samrat YHC leap Pravisht Mishra Shagun Sharma Shireen Mirza
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 17:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor
MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has left a mark down...
Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in...
OMG! Fans call Abrar and Sargun the USP of Yeh Hai Chahatein, check out their brutally honest opinions about the leap!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' which began as a...
What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for this character in Harry Potter
MUMBAI:  Actor Naseeruddin Shah is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood. Over the time with his...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Prerna leaves the Pandya House, blames Dhara for ruining her life!
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Finally! Hrithik Roshan announces the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha; fans say, “Badi der kar di sir”
MUMBAI:   From the past couple of years, especially post the pandemic, within six months of the theatrical release, a...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde
Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
AbhiRa
Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out
Tejran
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash transforms into this Unbelievable Avatar on the sets of Naagin 6 and this person has recorded proof! Find out what!
Pushpa Impossible
Will Rashi leave Pushpa’s home to live with Dilip on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
RUHI CHATURVEDI
OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out
Shireen Mirza
EXCLUSIVE! Shireen Mirza on bagging Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein: This happened very last minute and I'm very excited to be a part of this show
SHIREEN MIRZA
OMG! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shireen Mirza to be part of the show as Nitya Bajwa