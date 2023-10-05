OMG! Fans call Abrar and Sargun the USP of Yeh Hai Chahatein, check out their brutally honest opinions about the leap!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' which began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, and a doctor. The story has taken many leaps since then.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Rudra and Preesha’s son Samrat and the ups and downs of their story.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra play the lead roles in the show.

ALSO READ: OMG! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shireen Mirza to be part of the show as Nitya Bajwa

The show took yet another leap but the good news is that Abrar and Sargun have still managed to be on board on the show, but there is no confirmation as to for how long because the show has taken a leap of 20 years.

And initially, fans of the show are extremely upset, and they were not really ready for another leap in the show. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have entered the show along with many other stars.

Fans of the show have expressed that they think and believe that Abrar and Sargun are the reason why people watch the show and that they are the US, which raises the question, will the show be able to manage the charm, if their story is sidelined.

This is what fans had to say:

Well, it is being reported that Sargun and Abrar will be a part of the show for a little while before eventually saying goodbye to it but again there has been no confirmation about the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actor Ronik Sharma to be part of Yeh Hai Chahatein



