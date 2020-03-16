Omg! Fans a demand something unexpected from MaAn in Anupamaa, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

The most manifested wedding onscreen of MaAn is finally over and they have started a new chapter in their lives. Fans were super thrilled with the episodes and have showered immense love and appreciation for the track. Meanwhile, there is some unexpected demand made by a fan that is shared by Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj. Take a look at the picture to what is the demand of the fan.

Check out the pic

In the upcoming episode, Anupama and Anuj will finally be a married couple and now they will shift to a new house where they will begin a new beginning.

But very soon a big twist will come in Anupama and Anuj’s life where their life will turn upside down.

Well, it will be connected to Bapuji, Mukku, or Vanraj. And to know the same one would have to see the upcoming episode of Anupama.

What do you think would be the twist in the show?

