OMG! Fans go ‘nazar na lage’ seeing Banni as a Rajputana bride

MUMBAI: A very well-known actress Ulka Gupta has ruled everyone's heart with her performances in various roles throughout these years. Ulka Gupta really makes her fans crazy, not just by her acting skills but also by her beautiful looks.

Also read - AWW! Check out who is the lost baby of Ulka Gupta!

Currently, Ulka is giving a dhamakedar performance in Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery. People are losing their mind over her latest post from the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar where she is dressed like the most beautiful dulhan ever. Checkout the pictures below and tell us in the comments what you think about it.

Also read - Beautiful! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta is ruling the hearts of her fans with These breath-taking looks

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.