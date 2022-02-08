OMG! Fans go ‘nazar na lage’ seeing Banni as a Rajputana bride

A very well-known actress Ulka Gupta has ruled everyone's heart with her performances in various roles throughout these years.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 12:04
OMG! Fans go ‘nazar na lage’ seeing Banni as a Rajputana bride

MUMBAI: A very well-known actress Ulka Gupta has ruled everyone's heart with her performances in various roles throughout these years. Ulka Gupta really makes her fans crazy, not just by her acting skills but also by her beautiful looks.

Also read - AWW! Check out who is the lost baby of Ulka Gupta!

Currently, Ulka is giving a dhamakedar performance in Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery. People are losing their mind over her latest post from the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar where she is dressed like the most beautiful dulhan ever. Checkout the pictures below and tell us in the comments what you think about it.

Also read - Beautiful! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta is ruling the hearts of her fans with These breath-taking looks

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

 

Television Banni Chow Home Delivery Ulka Gupta Pravisht Mishra Parvati Sehgal Priyank Tatariya Ayush Anand Alpesh Dixit Sonal Vengurlekar Bridal Look TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 12:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
MUMBAI: Bollywood films getting targeted on social media for no reason. The latest victim is now Aamir Khan’s Laal...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Sai is declared pregnant, Pakhi gets shaken
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Sudha Chandran opens up on her plans to promote dance
MUMBAI : Actress Sudha Chandran is a fabulous dancer and anyone who has seen her performances would vouch for it....
Mamta Verma says Channa Mereya has everything that will appeal to the viewers: It’s a different show altogether, not just about a boy meeting a girl
MUMBAI : Mamta Verma plays the role of Lovepreet Singh in Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's ongoing show Channa Mereya....
Wow! Shivangi Joshi’s glam looks will leave you awestruck
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a well-known and gorgeous actress in the television industry who got recognition on a major...
MAJOR DRAMA! Harphoul and Mohini join hands to defeat Chacha Chaudhary in Colors' Harphoul Mohini
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Latest Video