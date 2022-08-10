OMG! Fans of Anupama are heartbroken over MaAn’s latest run-in , are worried about a reunion! Check out the best tweets here!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

Recently in the show we saw that Anupama and Anuj, have separted and the show has taken a leap, and Anupama is trying to move on, but finally she has to face Anuj after all these years and the new promo, has made the fans of the show extermely sad, because they can sense that Anuj and Anupama love ecah other but they is alot of chaos and misunderstanding.

Fans of the show are very attached to the couple, and have shipped them together since day one, and they been heartbroken because they think that MaAn, wont get back together or they will have to go through alot of pain and fans have taken to the twitter to share their reactions, and you can check out the best reactions here:

Love Hurts and Love Heals #GauravKhanna & #RupaliGanguly

You guys are actors par excellence!



MaAn's emotions, the longing for each other .. so real, so raw.. hits right where it hurts the most!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/3Gshm7P5mP — Ekta (@ektajesswani) April 24, 2023

Guilt at his heights! #MaAn



#anupamaa will sign off everything in her power after seeing that AK left pic.twitter.com/qo34qryzpG — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) April 24, 2023

If people think this is not love then they really don’t know wht love is. That love and longing for her is clearly visible on his face, in his eyes. His heart is fighting a battle with his mind. At this point he believes she’s better off without him #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/tCKwZF1xM5 — MA (@Mus1294) April 24, 2023

The bgm, magnets & the flashbacks of business partners #AnujKapadia & #Anupamaa



24 seconds of pure bliss pic.twitter.com/8sg8W2bpMl — Kriti Sharma (@KriSha_2009) April 24, 2023

Not just fans, causal viewers of the show, have also felt that the show is going through extremly emotional.

