OMG! Fans of Anupama are heartbroken over MaAn’s latest run-in , are worried about a reunion! Check out the best tweets here!

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.
Anupama

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

Recently in the show we saw that Anupama and Anuj, have separted and the show has taken a leap, and Anupama is trying to move on, but finally she has to face Anuj after all these years and the new promo, has made the fans of the show extermely sad, because they can sense that Anuj and Anupama love ecah other but they is alot of chaos and misunderstanding.

Fans of the show are very attached to the couple, and have shipped them together since day one, and they been heartbroken because they think that MaAn, wont get back together or they will have to go through alot of pain and fans have taken to the twitter to share their reactions, and you can check out the best reactions here:

Not just fans, causal viewers of the show, have also felt that the show is going through extremly emotional.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

