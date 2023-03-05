OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are heartbroken over Aishwarya Sharma’s exit, trend THIS on twitter! Check out their twitter reaction here!

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are part of StarPlus’s popular show, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, and are currently essaying the role of Virat and Pakhi. The duo is one of the favorite jodis on Television and their fans love their chemistry!

ALSO READ: OMG! Why did Aishwarya Sharma quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read on to know more

Fans of the show and of the couple got some really saddening news when they found out that Aishwarya Sharma has quit the show. As per sources, after Pakhi's character makes an exit from the show, it will witness a leap. Yes, you heard it right!

The show's story will move forward for some more years with new and interesting twists.

After Pakhi's exit, the story will concentrate on Sai, Satya, and Virat.

But fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness and also appreciated Aishwarya for her everything. They are using the trend ‘AISHWARYA GRACED GHKKPM’ to celebrate Paakhi. And we have compiled some of the sweetest reactions here:



111111111111111111111111



222222222222222222222222222222222

333333333333333333333333333333333

444444444444444444444444444444



555555555555555555555555555555555

666666666666666666666666666666666

Fans of the show are definitely emotional and are going to miss Aishwarya alot and it will interesting to see what twist the show will go through when the leap happens.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Post Aishwarya Sharma's exit, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set to take a leap