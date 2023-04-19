OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein can’t wait anymore to see Satya and Sai’ wedding and are using THIS trend is proof of it! Check out some of the best reactions!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

There has been a new entry in the show in the form of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai.

Fans of the show feel excited about the new possibility of a romance in Sai’s life after everything that she has been through. Fans have even pointed out that they can see glimpses of the old fun Sai, when she is with Satya, and that Satya brings out happiness for her.

Fans have been waiting for the Sai and Satya wedding sequence for a little bit now and more than that, they feel like that they have not SaiYa for the past three episodes enough, so they are using the trend #WeWantSaiYa and have been sharing their reactions, and we have complied a list of reactions here:

We understand the plight of the fans because they have been waiting for the wedding of Sai and Satya but they say that big plot changes like these need a little wait.

