OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein were disappointed over Satya’s fate in the show, the trend ‘ SaiYA Deserved Better’ on Twitter! Check out the reactions here!

In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.
Check out the reactions here!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.  

Initially, there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya’s character would turn grey but that did not happen, but there was a decline in Satya’s fondness for Sai and the character for sure.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat decides to leave, Ashwini asks Sai to stop him

Now, devoted fans of Satya and Sai, aka Saiya are really disappointed because in recent episodes we saw that Satya has met with a near-death accident. But Sai stayed with Virat to take care of him. Fans are now scared that  SaiYa is now ruined forever and they are more upset about the fact that this is not how it was supposed to be for SaiYa.

Fans had become attached to the onscreen characters and how they complemented each other’s personalities and they were glad to see a love interest for Sai. But now with the way things are heading, fans believe that SaiYa deserve better and they are letting their feeling known on Twitter with the same hashtag.  Check out some of the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


What do you think will happen next in the show?


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Unlike Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, viewers want a JUSTIFIED exit of Sai, Virat and Satya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 

 

