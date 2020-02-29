OMG! Fans want Arushi Dutta and Ashish Bhatia to date

MUMBAI: Arushi Dutta is an Indian actor, model, dancer, and social media influencer. She became a sensation in the industry when she participated in reality shows Spiltsvilla 11 and Roadies Real Heroes in 2019. She did not win any of the competitions but gained massive respect of the audience through her performance.

In the audition of Roadies Real Heroes, Arushi clearly said that she is not here for fame or name but for the competition. Arushi even claimed in the audition that she is a bisexual and gets attracted to boys and girls. Even her parents know about her sexuality and wholeheartedly support her. Dutta is also a major fitness freak.

Meanwhile, Ashish Bhatia is also an actor, dancer, model, and fitness freak. Bhatia made his debut in Super Dancer Season 2 and later participated in MTV’s Roadies and Spiltsvilla 12. Bhatia didn’t win the title of Roadies but was a finalist of Spiltsvilla 12. He started dancing at the age of 13 and has participated in several state-level competitions.

We came across a throwback cute picture of Ashish and Arushi posted by a fan, who captioned it as, 'they look so good together'.

Arushi and Ashish were together in the journey of Roadies Real Heroes and shared a good friendship. Throughout the journey Dutta showed her support for Bhatia. Fans adored their friendship and now want them to date each other.

It would be really interesting to see this duo date as they share so much in common.

