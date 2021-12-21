OMG! Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Kashmera Shah REACT to the Rashmi - Devoleena Fallout!

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss House is not just a reality show but a place that sometimes forms lifelong friendships, some rivalries, and one or two couples for sure.

One such friendship that we thought was for a lifetime seems to have come to a halt and because of alliances. That is Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became incredibly close in Season 13 and have visited the Big Boss house as guests multiple times.

They have hit a roadblock in their friendship and they seem to be loggerheads all the time.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are 'best friends' but are they really fighting or is it just to save 'Bigg Boss 15' which has been hanging by a thread from the get-go, without much buzz generated about it?

However, what seems to have become a bit of a talk of the town (finally!) is Rashami's comment to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about Abhijit Bichukale asking for a kiss from her. Earlier, Rasami had said, "Ungli doge toh haath pakdega yeh."

TOI talked to Kamya Panjabi and Kashmera Shah, two actors who watch 'Bigg Boss' regularly or keep up with its developments. Their response to the Devoleena-Rashami controversy was sought.

According to Kashmera, Devoleena-Rashami's fight was fake.

Kamya had thoughts on Rashmi’s Controversial statement , "I think it is tantamount to saying 'if you wear glamorous clothes, you will be ogled at'. By and large, it is definitely one of those old beliefs that people had in primitive times." This comment of Kamya is coming close on the heels of her tweet on the same matter, which had read: "Jab ladki ungli degi tab ungli pakadna aur jab haath degi tab hi haath pakadna! There is no taking for granted n being understood here! Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai ki ungli doge toh haath pakdega hi."

Well, we don’t know if the fight is gonna resolve this season or their friendship hass been permanently damaged!

Credits: Times Of India

