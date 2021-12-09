OMG! Genelia Deshmukh makes her comeback with Ved directed by her Husband Riteish

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media platform to announce that he will be making his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved.

He announced that he will be making his first film in Marathi which will also see his wife Genelia Dsouza playing an important role. The film will also see star actor Jiya Shankar along with her.

The actor wrote in the Marathi language with translation as I have been working in front of the camera for almost 20 years. Now I am taking a big leap to stand behind the camera for the first time. As he will be directing his first film in Marathi. He then requested his fans to support him and be a part of his new journey. He also shared the poster of the film.

Also read: OMG! No Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer 4 this week; Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza take over as guest judges

Genelia too expresses her happiness by sharing a number of pictures from the film. The actress said, She has been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and has received love from all. She further stated that though she was born in Maharashtra, she has never worked in Marathi films. But Ved has given her an opportunity to work in the Marathi Industry.

Noted musician duo Ajay-Atul will score the music for the film, which has a release date of August 12, 2022. Deshmukh is also set to make his digital debut with a quirky coming-of-age Netflix film "Plan A Plan B", co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. He will also feature in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's home production movie "Visfot".

Credit: The Free Press

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Genelia D'souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati 13!