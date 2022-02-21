OMG! Ghar Ek Mandir’s Ankit Bathla suffers a mishap on the Airport?

MUMBAI: After winning viewers over with his bad-boy character as Siddhant Sinha in &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, popular actor Ankit Bathla also played the role of Vedant Sinha the good lawyer who is out to get justice for the people.

Fans have loved Ankit on the show and the duality he showed while laying these two polar opposite characters.

Ankita Bathla, best known for her roles in Thapki Pyaar Ki, Naagin 4, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, and Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, had a nightmare while travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru. After wrapping up his shoot in Delhi, the actor decided to pay a visit to a few temples

He intended to go to Bangalore and see some temples. His trip, however, turned into a nightmare

"I was travelling from Delhi to Bangalore for spiritual reasons," Ankita explained about his ordeal. After arriving in Bangalore, I waited at the belt for what seemed like an eternity until I contacted the Vistara Airlines airport staff, who informed me that my luggage was in Delhi and had been held back due to the discovery of a power bank.

Ankit lost his patience as he was getting no response from the authorities regarding his matter, he said, "I was a little furious by that time as I had been waiting endlessly. After repeated follow ups, I got my luggage finally but it was a nightmare of sorts to be following up incessantly. I was stranded without any clothes when a trip I was making was already very time limited."

Credits: Times of India