Omg! GHKKPM's Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi is cautious of this costar, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Samrat's last goodbye to Pakhi

In this video we see Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi and Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma Chavan are up with a fun reel wherein they are spreading awareness about taking precaution against the deadly covid virus in a hilarious way. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Meanwhile the story takes an interesting turn when Pakhi asks Sai to leave the house and drags this pregnant woman ruthlessly.

But Bhavani stops her from hurting the Chavan Heir. Unfortunately, Sai's mental health gets damaged brutally with the amount of trauma she was given.

Well, Sai decides to escape from Hell. So she frames her death in a car accident and leaves Chavan Nivas. She hopes for Virat and Pakhi’s union.

It would be intriguing to see what happens next in the show.

