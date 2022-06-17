OMG! GHKKPM's Paakhi takes a drastic step that leaves Vaishali in shock

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video we see that Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi has a suggestion to her onscreen mom Vishavpreet Kaur aka Vaishali. Which has left her in shock. Take a look at their hilarious banter in this video.

Check out the video

Fans are loving their offscreen bond and are very curious to now what's going to happen in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile in the show, Paakhi asks Virat about Sai and comes to know that she has gone to the hospital.

Virat will refuse as he feels that Paakhi should keep it or also give it to someone else.

But after Paakhi insists, Virat gives the sarees to Sai. She asks Virat if she can keep the sarees in Sai's cupboard.

Virat will allow her to do so. Paakhi will try to stay there in the room by talking about Samrat.

Paakhi tries to pour her heart out in front of Virat which takes him by surprise.

What will happen now? Will Virat understand Paakhi's intentions? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.