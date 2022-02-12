OMG! GHKKPM's Sai aka Ayesha Singh reveals exciting details about the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who plays the character of Virat and Sai in the show a few months back they both walked down the aisle in a grand ceremony in Mumbai's posh hotel that was attended by the entire star cast and Bollywood actress Rekha was also one of the guest.

Ayesha Singh who plays the character of Sai Joshi in the show is up with something exciting these days. She has shared behind the scenes wherein its a early morning shoot and the temperature are low but still all the cast and crew are gearing for his the upcoming scences. Take a look at how it looks like in the video below.

Check out the video:

Fans just love her take on the same and feel Ayesha's performace in the show. Moreover, they are also excited to see what will happen in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile in the current track we see that, Virat rushes to meet D.I.G. sir and tells him about the matter which leaves D.I.G. shocked. Virat begs D.I.G. to trust him as Sai's life is in danger and he has to save her.

Later, Virat will be seen reaching the location where Sai is held hostage while Sada will order his men to beat Virat. Sai will scream in pain seeing Virat's condition and will beg to leave her. Sada will let Sai meet Virat and she will run to hug him, while Sada keeps his eyes on the landmines. Suddenly, there’s a blast while Virat gets shocked looking at Sai.

