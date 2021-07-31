OMG! Had Gauahar Khan not done this, Zaid Darbar would have called off their big wedding

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a popular personality by her performance in the recently released film ’14 There's. Gauahar shares why her husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off the wedding.

The cute duo got married in December 2020, was Gauahar and Zaid had an intimate and low-key wedding affair that was attended by close ones and family and few friends. Khan, who recently featured in the released film ’14 Phere’ has been winning hearts with her performance. “Delhi Ki Meryl Streep hoon main,” her bold dialogue from the movie is gaining a lot of attention from the audience. The actress talks about how she managed her wedding and a busy work schedule.

Gauahar Khan shared why her husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off the wedding. Sharing details on the same, Gauahar quoted, “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear Mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits.”

Gauahar Khan had stated that she has got back to her work, the very next day of her marriage. She revealed she was on the sets of 14 Phere in the city named Lucknow. Talking about how supportive Zaid was, she had said, “So, my husband Zaid was kind enough to join me for the shoot because we just got married and I was a new bride. In fact, in 14 Phere I was wearing my own wedding Mehendi. I don't know how it was so beautifully done by Allah, but all the scenes I shot post my wedding for the film were all marriage scenes.” The couple is loved by many as they share a hot chemistry.

The two are winning love from many of their fan following with their cute and entertaining dance videos. Zaid was spotted on the airport to pick up his wife Gauahar.

Have a look:

