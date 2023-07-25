OMG! Have Sony TV’s RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples in TV right now? Find out why!

Recently, the channel has come up with three love stories that fans say are reigning over the entertainment world and fans’s hearts.
Sony TV

MUMBAI: Sony entertainment Television, has been home to stories that hit people close to home. The channel is kown for coming up with some of the most iconic shows, be it fiction or non-fiction.

ALSO READ: KYA BAAT HAI! After Kaira, Barsatein couple Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka AraNsh is trending; here's how Twitter is reacting

These celebrities also become iconic because of their association with certain co-stars, some actors and some TV couples become iconic, so iconic that you can’t peel your eyes away from them, because their chemistry is so electric. 

When we talk about iconic TV couples and the love sagas that they have been a part of in terms of television, some of the names that come to our mind are, Prerna Anurag, Manav-Archana from Pavitra Rishta, Mihir- Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ram and Priya.

For a log time, TV’s IT couples were the ones we had known for many years, with long shows and love stories spanning decades.

But in a recent twist that has happened, couples from shows like Barsatein, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and 3, Katha Anakahee, have taken over the internet and fans just can’t seem to get enough of it.

The reason we have come to the conclusion is, the how they are based in reality, and all these three couples, be it Ram- Priya, Katha-Viaan or Aradhana- Reyansh, have both love and fun, and most importantly flirty banter and some sizzling chemistry between them.

From fan edits, to memes to trends and simping over the latest dance sequences, these couples have taken a lead over other popular couples of the Indian Television landscape. 

It is safe to say that Sony TV’s love stories are everyone’s go to right now and fans are really happy with that.

Are you a fan of the couples too?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Upadtes!

ALSO READ: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Lovely! Reyansh falling deeply in love with Aradhana 

