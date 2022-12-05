OMG! From her life with Vanraj to Anuj, check out how Anupama's life has changed

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the audience is glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience loves watching the love story of Anuj and Anupama and is mesmerised by their chemistry.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it and the fans keep showering the cast and crew with a lot of love.

As we know, Anupama was earlier married to Vanraj, and how the two got separated. Now, she is gearing up for her new life with Anuj.

We just came across a collage made by fans where they showed how Anupama’s life has changed. Fans are of the opinion that back then when she used to go on dates with Vanraj the circumstances were different as there was no love between the two, and now when she steps out with Anuj there is so much love and care between the two. Finally, Anupama has got what she deserved.

However, they pointed out that there is one common thing and that is her smile, her innocence, and her wish to be happy.

Fans feel that Anupama has come a long way in her life and she has finally got what she deserved.

