OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide

His death had left everyone shell shocked. He had friends in Apurva and Shilpa and remembering her meeting with Kushal, Shilpa said that Kushal was very devastated over his marriage and that she had met him the day prior to his death.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 12:44
ushal Punjabi

MUMBAI :Also read: OMG! Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri expose the game of Bigg Boss, they say "We all know that the show is scripted and Shilpa was going to re - enter as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, but..."

We all are aware how Kushal Punjabi died by suicide in Mumbai on the 26th of December in his Mumbai apartment. He was 42 years then and his last note stated that he was ending his life.

As per the report, after his broken marriage with Audrey Dolhen, he was completely broken. The couple had gotten married in 2015.

His death had left everyone shell shocked. He had friends in Apurva and Shilpa and remembering her meeting with Kushal, Shilpa said that Kushal was very devastated over his marriage and that she had met him the day prior to his death.

During an interview with another portal, Shilpa had stated that his broken marriage put a big strain on him and he was very disturbed. It is a big thing to be separated from one’s child. We are all parents now and we know what its like.

Then, Apurva said that he was fine, even had a gift for Shilpa from Hongkong. That just goes to say that one can’t figure out what goes inside a person, irrespective of what’s shown on the surface. It is a decision taken instantly, when you start feeling like you should just go, no one wants you here, no one needs you here and there is no one to love you.

Apurva and Shilpa also revealed that Kushal shared a lot of things with them but this decision was something that they never thought of.

Also read:  Big Scoop! Check out the stance of these TV celebs on Marriage

Credits: LiveHindustan.com

For more such stories, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri TV news Kushal Punjabi TellyChakkar Bigg Boss Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Colors Karan Kundrra Kavya Isha Gashmeer Mahajani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 12:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj takes a stand for Anupama by turning his back against Dimple
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: New Challenge! Iblis’ soul free, Ali to face a new challenge
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Latest Video
Related Stories
check out her Cool Hair Transformation
Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation
talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus
Exclusive! Punit Pathak open up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus
Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare
Rrahul Sudhir
EXCLUSIVE! Rrahul Sudhir on his role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: My character is not at all positive, he is extremely intriguing and mysterious
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mesmerizes in a red saree; fans say “Nazar utarwalo”, check out the pictures
new photoshoot
Wow! Gauahar Khan looks elegant in her new photoshoot as she flaunts her baby bump