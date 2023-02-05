OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide

MUMBAI :Also read: OMG! Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri expose the game of Bigg Boss, they say "We all know that the show is scripted and Shilpa was going to re - enter as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, but..."

We all are aware how Kushal Punjabi died by suicide in Mumbai on the 26th of December in his Mumbai apartment. He was 42 years then and his last note stated that he was ending his life.

As per the report, after his broken marriage with Audrey Dolhen, he was completely broken. The couple had gotten married in 2015.

His death had left everyone shell shocked. He had friends in Apurva and Shilpa and remembering her meeting with Kushal, Shilpa said that Kushal was very devastated over his marriage and that she had met him the day prior to his death.

During an interview with another portal, Shilpa had stated that his broken marriage put a big strain on him and he was very disturbed. It is a big thing to be separated from one’s child. We are all parents now and we know what its like.

Then, Apurva said that he was fine, even had a gift for Shilpa from Hongkong. That just goes to say that one can’t figure out what goes inside a person, irrespective of what’s shown on the surface. It is a decision taken instantly, when you start feeling like you should just go, no one wants you here, no one needs you here and there is no one to love you.

Apurva and Shilpa also revealed that Kushal shared a lot of things with them but this decision was something that they never thought of.

