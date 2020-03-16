OMG! Here what happens when Kapadia and Shah siblings get together in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

We see that all the Kapadia family are going to visit Shah house to celebrate the God Bharai of Kinjal. Here are the pictures of the cast having fun offscreen that are too adorable. Take a look at this cute pictures

Meanwhile in the show we see that Anuj and Anupamaa are ready where they complement each other quite well.

Anuj hugs Anupamaa confessing their love for each other and they are well aware that soon there will be a lot of drama with the three drama queens in the house: Baa, Rakhi, and Barkha.

