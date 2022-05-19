Omg! Here's what the cast of Anupamaa is up to in between shots

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that Madalsa aka Kavya has shared a sneak peek of what the cast of Anupamaa is up to in between shots. Take a look at the video to see what exactly is happening on the sets of Anupamaa!

Meanwhile, in the show, Anupamaa does not want to miss out on any moment with Anuj.

She is happy to have Anuj in her life.

Anupamaa had never thought that her dream would come true.

Now in the forthcoming track, we will see Anuj and Anupamaa are going on a honeymoon trip, abroad.

Are you excited about this?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.