OMG! Hina Khan gets emotional as Fans go all out to celebrate her birthday, pen a heartfelt note for her Hinaholics! Check out the stories here!

MUMBAI : Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

The stunning diva who stepped into the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became popular in no time.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Hina Khan enjoys the mesmerising locales of Kashmir and we can't decide who is more beautiful

The actress recently celebrated her 36th birthday in a very unusual and amazing way. So, ahead of her birthday she requested her fans to do acts of service or good deeds instead of sending her gifts, and turns out her Hinaholics, which is what Hina’s fans call themselves, did. They went out in abundance and served food to the needy and did multiple good deeds, planted trees, fed stray animals, and donated to multiple organizations in her name. Hina took to her Instagram to share her happiness and she said, she was so proud and also said that she is crying tears of joy and asked them to continue doing good deeds.

Take a look at her stories.

The starlet has multiple amazing projects coming out on the web and other sources. With hit music videos and more in her bag, Hina has also become a global celebrity, representing some of the most creative projects.

What did you think of Hina’s fans going all out for her? Tell us in the comment section!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!



