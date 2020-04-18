News

OMG! Hina Khan's account gets hacked

Hina Khan's social media account is hacked but there's a twist in it.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Apr 2020 04:30 PM

MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen lots of celebrities complaining about their social media accounts getting hacked. These celebs have always taken a stand and immediately revealed this to their fans. 

And now, one more actress has faced the same issue and she is none other than popular TV actress Hina Khan. Hina's social media account has been hacked. Yes, you heard it right!

Well, you all must be quite worried about it but wait there, guys! There's a small twist in it. 

A Tik Tok video featuring Hina Khan says so but there's a hilarious twist in it. 

Take a look at the video:

https://www.tiktok.com/@realhinakhan/video/6816959704913251586

Turns out that Hina's bank account is hacked and not social media account and Hina's reaction is literally every one of us. This shows that our social media accounts getting hacked are a big issue then our bank accounts getting hacked. 

So guys, not to worry, Hina's social media account is not hacked!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tags Hina Khan hacked Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Kasauti Zindagi Kii 2 Komolika TellyChakkar

