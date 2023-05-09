OMG! From hosting reality shows to DJ-ing, here’s all you need to know about birthday boy Baseer Ali aka Shaurya Luthra of Kundali Bhagya

Currently crushing it in his fictional debut as Shaurya Luthra on Kundali Bhagya, Baseer is the prince of reality shows and he has seen it all.
MUMBAI:Baseer Ali is a superstar in every right, his cool dude attitude, his larger-than-life living, and larger heart, and his loyalty to his fans and followers are what him a star to look out for.

Currently crushing it in his fictional debut as Shaurya Luthra on Kundali Bhagya, Baseer is the prince of reality shows and he has seen it all.

Today, the heartthrob celebrates his birthday 28th birthday and we decided to put on our investigative shoes to find out everything the internet will tell us about the leader of Team Baseer.

Baseer Ali has quite a track record in the world of reality TV. He kicked things off in 2017 by snagging the runner-up spot on MTV India's "Roadies Rising." After that, he jumped into "Splitsvilla 10" and walked away with the championship alongside Naina Singh.

As for his education, Baseer went to Ivy League Academy for school and graduated from St. Mary's College in Hyderabad. Before his stint on "Roadies Rising," he was busy building his presence as a YouTuber.

In 2018, he broadened his horizons by taking up the role of host for "On Road With Roadies" during "Roadies Xtreme." He also co-hosted "Splitsvilla 11" with Divya Agarwal on Voot. The hosting gig continued into March 2019 with "On Road With Roadies" for "Roadies: Real Heroes," where he teamed up with Shruti Sinha. Later that year, in August, he dove into MTV India's "Ace Of Space 2" and snagged the second runner-up position after an eventful 72-day journey.

Fast forward to 2022, Baseer Ali didn't back down from a challenge and joined MTV Roadies 19, where he landed in the 7th position. Then, in March 2023, he decided to take a shot at acting, making his debut in Zee TV's "Kundali Bhagya" after the show underwent a generational transformation, stepping into the shoes of Shaurya Luthra.

Apart from all these, Baseer is also quite a popular DJ and he has been named as one of the most desirable stars many times. Frankly, we agree! 

Here’s wishing Baseer a very happy birthday! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

