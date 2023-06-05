OMG! This is how Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 will end! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Niti plays the role of Prachi in the show. She is quite active on social media and often takes to social media sites to share new updates about her personal and professional life as well.

Previously we told you about how she confirmed that the show is going off-air and now it looks like she gave us a sneak peek into how the show will end.

Niti reposted a photo shared by a creative from Bade Acche lagte Hai 2, with two var-malas, and raised a question about who will Prachi marry, whether it will be PraRag Josh or Prachi. But it is sure that the show will end with a wedding and we are assuming that it is PraRag and Fans will be ecstatic if that is the case. Check out the photo here:

While there has been no confirmation about a season 3, fans of the show are sad and happy at the same time, sad that they have to let go of this cast and happy at the idea of a season 3.

