OMG! This is how Karan Deol reacts to watching Sunny Deol's intimate scenes

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and his Son Karan Deol were present on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Karan's debut film their film Velle. During the show, Sunny remembered an incident in which his baby boy began to weep when he witnessed his father cuddling and having intimate scenes with Juhi Chawla.

On the show, Sunny was asked by Kapil Sharma about how comfortable is he doing the romantic scenes in front of his father and his son. To which the Gadar actor said, Karan was an infant and was present on one of my film's shoots. I was shooting for a song sequence in which he had to hug his co-star Juhi Chawla. On seeing him hugging Juhi, Karan started crying loudly.

Karan, who is making his debut with the film said it feels like his dream has come true and will cherish this moment for his lifetime. He also said that he is keen on working with Abhay Deol to whom he calls Dimpy Chacha with Love.

The film's director Deven Munjal also shared his experience of working with Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. He said they both love their acting job, Abhay comes with experience whereas Karan brings his freshness to the sets. He has earlier done workshops with Karan so he has a different kind of bond with him.

Velle is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. It is directed by Deven Munjal and produced by Ajay Devgn

