OMG! THIS is how Nakuul Mehta left Ishqbaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna SHOCKED

Nakuul Mehta recently surprised his old co-actor Surbhi Chandna and she got emotional. Read more to find out.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:59
Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna are really good friends and it has been common knowledge. The two were co-stars on Star Plus’ hit show Ishqbaaz which gained a lot of attraction and love from the audience. The chemistry of the duo was highly loved by the viewers. The show ended in 2019 after successfully running for 3 years.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna celebrated her birthday and it was quite an eventful evening with friends and family. Her place was beautifully decorated as a surprise and looked like she was not completely aware of the guest list.

Nakuul Mehta graced the evening with his presence and it was not at all expected by Surbhi. She was surprised to see him there and hugged him while getting emotional.

Check out Nakuul’s surprise and Surbhi's beautiful reaction here:

The birthday girl was extremely happy to see him there. There was a special video for Surbhi consisting of messages for her. The evening looked full of laughter, dance and happy tears.

ALSO READ:BIG TWIST! Priya SNEAKS out of the Kapoor house with Pihu in Ram's absence in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shivaay Annika Nakuul Mehta Surbhi Chandna Ishqbaaz Star Plus Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik expose each other’s shocking secret on the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Love Story! Naaz wants everything that Nehmat has, Ekam too
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Applause Entertainment's upcoming web series for Sony LIV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Gauba and Aashim Gulati to be seen in Voot's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.A lot of web shows are being...
Sigh Of Relief! Punjab and Haryana Court grants relief to Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Punjabi pop-singer Daler Mehndi has been granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. The...
Imlie: CUTE! Little Cheeni and Anu share a beautiful moment as it is Cheeni's last day on set
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ hit show Imlie just wrapped up the shoot for its 1st season. The fans are expressing their sadness...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Latest Video