OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai fame Nia Sharma is one of the 12 confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 16:40
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of “stupidity” to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known in the TV universe for his role in Anupamaa. Reacting to the dating rumours going around since they were confirmed as contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia said that just because she is single, her name cannot be linked with anyone.

Nia Sharma said: “That was stupidity on the part of the media because we were confirmed as the first two contestants on the show and first time I met Paras Kalnawat was here on the show on the first day of the promo and I said, ‘Hey, hi boyfriend’, and he said, ‘Hey, hi Nia, and apparently we’re dating and all of that’. That’s how we laugh.”

Nia Sharma continued: “This is absolutely absurd that suddenly an article comes out about two confirmed contestants on the show dating each other. Just because I’m single I can’t be linked to everybody. I may look single but I’m not available to everybody.”

Sharing her excitement about joining the show, she said, “Definitely, I have been waiting for something to give my heart to and ‘Jhalak’ came. None of the 12 contestants could have thought that the show will come back this year and we all will be on it. So, I am more than excited and thrilled to be on the show.”

OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of "stupidity" to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known...
