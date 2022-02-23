Omg! This is how Surabhi Das aka Nima Denzongpa deals with Negative people, Deet inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household.

As we have seen that actors and actresses are often the mere targets of being shamed on social media here is what Actress Surabhi Das who plays the lead role in the show Nima Denzongpa does when she comes across such situations. Check out the hilarious yet savage response of the actress.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving her performance in the show and her style statements.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Nima says I should’ve said it to you. I will only talk to you from now on. Taiji says your time is up. we will find a trained nanny for our Krish. Nima says okay sir you tell me to go. I will. Taiji says fire her Virat what are you thinking? Krish stands in corner. Taiji says she’s very irresponsible. What are you thinking? Virat sits down. He says it’s very difficult for me to decide. Krish holds Virat’s hand and caresses his face. He holds his ears. He holds ears to Taiji and Priyal too. Priyal says I knew he did it, that’s why he’s saying sorry. Krish holds Nima’s hand. Virat says I get what you’re saying. Nima won’t go anywhere.

