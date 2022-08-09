OMG! This is how Uorfi Javed reacts to Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s MMS leak controversy

Uorfi Javed takes a strong stand for Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora who has been massively trolled over her MMS Leak controversy and slams netizens for victim blaming

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 11:16
MUMBAI: Instagram influencer and Lock Upp season 1 ex-contestant Anjali Arora has been making headlines since one of her alleged MMS was leaked on the internet which left everyone shocked to the core. The social media star has rubbished all the reports on them, however, she still ended up getting brutally trolled for them. Now Uorfi Javed has to say something about it.

Uorfi Javed, who rose to popularity with Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT stood for Anjali saying that if the actress was the person in the said MMS leaked video, the former Lock Upp contestant would not want the video to go out in public. The influencer also claimed that even if Anjali or any other girl makes a video of her having s*x, and the video gets leaked, she is still a victim as she did not want the world to see it.

The influencer also confessed suggesting Anjali remain absolutely calm in such situations as people will forget it in a couple of years. Uorfi also slams the people of the country for victim blaming, saying, “India mein ladkiyon blame karte hain, unhe chudail banaya jaata hai.”

On the work front, Anjali was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s hosted reality game show Lock Upp’s season one while Uorfi Javed proved her stints in Bigg Boss OTT.

Credit: Koimoi

