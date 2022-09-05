OMG! I would do Khatron Ke Khiladi if I am offered the show this season, but I won’t do Bigg Boss as I am a complete misfit for it: Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat finally speaks about doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss as every year it had been offered to her but for some or the other reasons she couldn't do the shows.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 19:29
OMG! I would do Khatron Ke Khiladi if I am offered the show this season, but I won’t do Bigg Boss as I am a complete misfit for

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media, where she enjoys a huge fan following. 

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress. 

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances. 

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name. 

Whenever any reality show happens Jannat’s name pops up at first. The audience is waiting to see her in a new show. 

Now Jannat in her recent interview opened up about her being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and whether she would like to do the show or not. 

“I have been getting the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years but never took it as I was afraid if I could do the stunts or not, but now I have released that the show is very interesting and I should take it up,” said Jannat. 

When asked about Bigg Boss, she said, “I would never be able to do the show as I am not made for the show, I am a very introvert person and I don’t think I will be able to do the show, I will be a complete miss match for the show.” 

Well, there is no doubt that the audience would be super excited to see Jannat in a reality show like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Siddarth Nigam Jannat Zubair Kareen Kapoor Phulwa Colors tv Bollywood SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATIONAL Voot Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Geet Jab We Met Ayan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 19:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love Gulab Jamuns a lot as I have a sweet tooth' Ghum's Sai aka Ayesha Singh gets candid about her favourite dishes and a must-have cuisine
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
EXPLOSIVE! Vikram reveals Swaran and Ajit's marriage reports in front of Media in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Oh La La! Reem Shaikh looks alluring in casual outfits, Check out these pictures where she dazzles us with her fashion-choices
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Power Mode! Reema gets emotional seeing Simar’s strength, Simar in all strength to kick out Dhami
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
MAJOR TWIST! Nakul supports Swaran, after Yug, he rebukes Vikram in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Exclusive! “Uncomfortablity prepared me for the character” Ranveer Brar on his character in Modern Love Mumbai
MUMBAI: We have some great food related shows of chef Ranveer Brar and now he is gearing up for his upcoming Amazon...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation
Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation
Latest Video