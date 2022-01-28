OMG! If not, an actress Aishwarya Sharma would happily choose this profession?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Also read :CONTROVERSY: Naina Singh opens up on the FRICTION between her Kumkum Bhagya co-actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar!

Aishwarya Sharma is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performances in the Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress last year tied not with the co-star Neil Bhatt, who is also playing a pivotal role in the show. Aishwarya made her debut with the television serial Janbaaz Sindbad. Later, she appeared in several serials like Suryaputra Karn, Laal Ishq, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bal Krishna, Meri Durga, and others. Over the years, she has surprised audiences with her diverse performances, leading her to gain a massive following on social media. Aishwarya has achieved her first-ever milestone of being a social media star, and the actress is over the moon with her latest achievement. And that is the reason she feels that if not an actress, she would be a Social Media Influencer. Here's a proof, check out her videos below.

Aishwarya loves to make reels on Instagram and her fans are just smitten by her personality. She always thanks her fans for showering so much love and supporting her journey so far.

Also read : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Bigg Boss for evicting her, says " Don't use me like tissue paper only for entertainment "

Tell us the pics that you found most sensational in the comment below.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.