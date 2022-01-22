OMG! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer ATTACKS Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan! PROOF INSIDE

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Fahmaan and Sumbul's camaraderie has been a talk of the town as Aryalie, we often see them posting fun BTS moments and reels with each other. Now, Fahmaan revealed that Imlie aka Sumbul attacked her and shared her bite mark on his hand. Omg, fans would surely be worried about the actor.

Check out the post:

In the upcoming episode, We see that Aryan points a gun at Aditya, while Imlie rushes to them, Aryan reveals that it's time for Aditya to pay for his sins. Just when Imlie tries to stop them, he shoots Aditya. But no, it isn't Aditya, he shot Lal Chand and saved Aditya's life.

