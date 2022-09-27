OMG! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan lashes out at a YouTube channel for THIS shocking reason, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan rose to fame with the show Imlie, she has not only gained fans and immense appreciation for her character but also garnered respect from her army of fans for all the struggles she went through to reach here as an artist. Recently the actress lashed out at a YouTube channel for allegedly circulating misinformation about the actress and her family.

The actress took to her social media platform and bashed a YT channel for circulating misinformation about the actress and her family. She lost her cool when the channel tried to harm his reputation.



Sumbul wrote, "My father is a dance choreographer, Whoever is this, stop this nonsense. Don't speak a word if you don't know about someone. Nobody has the right to speak a word about my family like this"

Currently, after wrapping up her grand journey with Imlie, Sumbul is all set to participate in Bigg Boss Season 16. The young girl has been finally confirmed as a contestant on the show with the recent promo of the channel. She earlier did a music video with her much-adored co-star Fahmaan Khan as a treat for all her #SuMaan and #Arylie fans.

