OMG! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's unseen video will leave you SPELLBOUND with her talent

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is one of the most popular and watched shows on the small screens.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the titular role of Imlie in the show.

The actress has become a household name for her character Imlie.

Sumbul gained nationwide popularity for this show and that too at a very young age.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The viewers have seen different shades of her in Imlie as per the changing storyline.

Well, not many are aware that Sumbul is quite young and she started her career at a very young age.

We came across an old video of Sumbul where she is giving an audition.

This seems to be from the very early days of her career.

However, Sumbul is as confident as ever in front of the camera and saying her dialogues.

Take a look:

This video proves that Sumbul definitely had a long way to go in her career. This is just the beginning and she will be one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

Imlie is premiered on 16 November 2020 on Star Plus. It stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her production house 4 Lion Films.

