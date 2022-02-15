OMG! Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's favorite co-star is not Fahman but this actor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently did a question and answer round on her Instagram handle in which she shared some of the trivial and exclusive experiences. Likewise, she has shared her favorite co-star and that's none other than Gashmeer Mahajani.

Check out the video:

Fans are surprised and thought that it would be Fahmaan who currently plays the role of Aaryan in the show. Moreover, they are super excited to know what's going to be their on-screen chemistry.

Currently, in the track, we see that Aryan is slowly falling for Imlie and as his feelings are growing stronger for her, he is not ready to accept the truth. Aryan's big love confession is coming up ahead and the story will change soon. Will Imlie accept his proposal?

