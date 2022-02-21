Omg! Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan undergoes Massive transformation, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The characters Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, have become household names.

Also read: Imlie: Shocking! Malini tries to kill Imlie, Aryan saves her

In the current track, we see some high voltage drama as Imlie is in trouble and Aryan will somehow try to help her. He took it to Instagram to share how he is planning to relive Imlie. Take a look at this picture below as he is simply unrecognizable.

Check out the video:

Fans are surprised and are extremely curious to see what made him take such a step. As the track is very much intriguing and all the fans are too excited about what's going to happen in the upcoming episode.

Also read: Imlie: OH NO ! Aryan insults Aditya

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com