OMG! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Rathod is the prince Disney is missing out on, deet Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial 'Ishti Kutum'.

Also read: Imlie: What! Jyoti plays her game, Narmada slaps Imlie

Fahmaan Khan who plays the lead role of Aryan in the show Imlie, is seen in a playful mood when he recently applied a filter to his face which made him look like a Disney prince. Fans can't get over his new avatar. Take a look at the picture to see his transformation.

Check out the video

Fans are super excited to see what is going to happen in the upcoming episode.

Also read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Imlie's story stays the same with a new hero from Aditya Tripathi to Aryan Rathore

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Narmada blames Imlie for abandoning Aryan.

She accuses her, saying that she is a greedy woman who traps rich men.

Narmada not just humiliates Imlie but also raises her hands on her.

While Narmada gets angry at Imlie and slaps her, Jyoti enjoys seeing Imlie's suffering.

Will Jyoti face the consequences?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.