OMG! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Rathod is the prince Disney is missing out on, deet Inside!

While Narmada gets angry at Imlie and slaps her, Jyoti enjoys seeing Imlie's suffering.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 20:58
OMG! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Rathod is the prince Disney is missing out on, deet Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial 'Ishti Kutum'.   

Also read: Imlie: What! Jyoti plays her game, Narmada slaps Imlie

Fahmaan Khan who plays the lead role of Aryan in the show Imlie, is seen in a playful mood when he recently applied a filter to his face which made him look like a Disney prince. Fans can't get over his new avatar. Take a look at the picture to see his transformation. 

Check out the video  

Fans are super excited to see what is going to happen in the upcoming episode. 

Also read: AUDIENCE VERDICT! Imlie's story stays the same with a new hero from Aditya Tripathi to Aryan Rathore

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Narmada blames Imlie for abandoning Aryan.

She accuses her, saying that she is a greedy woman who traps rich men.

Narmada not just humiliates Imlie but also raises her hands on her.

While Narmada gets angry at Imlie and slaps her, Jyoti enjoys seeing Imlie's suffering.

Will Jyoti face the consequences?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 20:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ashray Sharma enters Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
OMG! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Rathod is the prince Disney is missing out on, deet Inside!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Interesting! Kapil Sharma off to Jodhpur to attend Mika Singh’s Swayamwar
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Explosive! Tejasswi Prakash finally opens up on whether she is engaged to Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: The love birds of telly town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are enjoying their personal space after Bigg...
Glam Queen! Jasmine Bhasin looks sizzling hot donning these off-shoulder ensembles
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Glamorous! Tejasswi Prakash dazzles in these ethnic and western outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Must read! You will be surprised to know what Kiara Advani had once told the late Sushant Singh Rajput
Must read! You will be surprised to know what Kiara Advani had once told the late Sushant Singh Rajput
Latest Video