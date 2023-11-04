OMG! Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan quits social media for this shocking reason

Aditya Narayan is a well known personality in the entertainment business and now the singer / actor has taken a break from social media for some mental peace and to spend some time in the real world.
MUMBAI:Aditya Narayan is a well known singer and actor in the entertainment business.  

The singer started his acting career as a child artist where he was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes.

He made his debut in the Bollywood movie Shaapit. It was on this movie set that he met his wife Shweta Agarwal who was the lead of the movie.

Aditya has also sang many Bollywood songs like Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun"

"Tattad Tattad" from the movie Ram Leela and the most recent one being "Ji Huzoor" from Shamshera.

He had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

These days he has been hosting many reality shows, the recent one being Indian Idol Season 13.

Now the actor has decided to take a break from Social media and spend some time in the real world.

He released a post where he said that he is one a digital break as he wants to spend some time in the real world with his wife, daughter and parents.

He said he deleted his posts as he wishes to erase all his previous imprints and begin to refresh.

He further said “Good health is only so if it’s multi dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it’s time for me, in a way, to go back to school.  I wish to acquire new skills and hone my old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made their reality. It’s as simple as that. See you in July”

Well, many actors take a break from Social media as this place at times can get toxic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

