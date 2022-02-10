OMG! It was a slang term used at the moment: Tejasswi Prakash on calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty' in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Fans of Tejasswi Prakash are excited as she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6. She is a popular actress. Her popularity escalated post her stint in Bigg Boss 15. During her stint in the reality show, she had made headlines for calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'. Now, in an interview, she spoke about the matter.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans

For the uninitiated, Tejasswi and Shamita were always at loggerheads during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. The two were often seen indulging in massive arguments. During one of the tasks, Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’, which not only disappointed the Sharara girl but also created a huge uproar in the house. Now, during an interview with News18, Tejasswi was asked if she regrets using the term ‘aunty’ for Shamita. To this, the actress said, “It was a slang term used at the moment. Have you seen Shamita? She’s a hot-looking girl, who would actually call her an aunty? And the minute I felt that she didn’t like it, I right away took it back.”

Further, Tejasswi Prakash added that several things were said to her as well while she was in the controversial reality show, but she never created a fuss out of it. The actor also talked about how nobody ever apologised to her in the Bigg Boss house and said, “There are many things that were said to me and I never made a big deal out of them. One needs to know the moment and what context and manner the remark was made in and though I apologized, there were never any apologies that came to me."

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: UFF Hotness! Naagin Star Tejasswi Prakash has the chicest casual style and fans love it! Pictures Inside!

CREDIT: NEWS18



